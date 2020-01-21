Grab to revise rewards programme, reduces points earned per transaction

SINGAPORE: Grab’s loyalty programme GrabRewards will soon undergo a revamp that will see fewer points earned per transaction, the company announced on its website on Monday (Jan 20).

Starting Mar 2, the ride-hailing operator will reduce the number of points users can earn per transaction to between two and four points for every S$1 spent using GrabPay or GrabPay Mastercard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently users earn up to 10 points for every S$1 spent though Grab-related transactions.

In the announcement, Grab said it would increase the number of places customers can earn points at.

(Image: Grab.com)

There will also be changes to the number of points needed for discount vouchers for Grab rides or GrabFood deliveries.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the current rewards system, users need 500 points to redeem a S$1 voucher, 2,200 points for a S$5 voucher, and 4,200 points for a S$10 voucher.

But starting from Mar 2, the points needed per voucher will increase.



(Image: Grab.com)

"The GrabRewards catalogue will undergo a revamp that revises points needed for redemption, while offering a larger variety of rewards," Grab said.

"We’ll be expanding the rewards selection and revising the pricing structure for redemptions. We’ll also be introducing GrabRewards Flash Sale events so you can save up to 50 per cent on your redemptions.”

GrabRewards was launched in 2016, with users earning points when they take Grab rides.