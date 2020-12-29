Part-time driver who contracted COVID-19 temporarily suspended from Grab platform

SINGAPORE: A part-time driver who recently contracted COVID-19 has been temporarily suspended from the Grab platform, the ride-hailing firm said on Tuesday (Dec 29).

The 48-year-old man, who is also a Singapore Airlines steward, was reported as a local community case by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

"We are in close contact with the MOH and are currently providing all necessary information to support the ministry’s contact tracing efforts," said Grab in response to CNA's queries.

"As part of Grab’s ongoing safety precaution measures, the said driver-partner has been temporarily suspended from the Grab platform."

The driver will be covered under Grab's Prolonged Medical Leave insurance scheme and is entitled to one-time COVID-19 income support for Grab drivers who are quarantined or hospitalised due to COVID-19, said the company.

"Grab would like to reassure our users that their health and wellbeing is our priority," it said, adding that efforts have been made since June to enforce higher safety and hygiene standards for rides, including providing access to free sanitiser and disinfectant at the Grab Driver Centre.

Users may also cancel their booking if a driver or passenger shows up for a ride without a mask or appears unwell, and can provide feedback on health and hygiene-related concerns after every ride, said Grab.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 27 after his results on Dec 23 and Dec 25 came back inconclusive, according to MOH. He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Disease on the same day.

The man, who is asymptomatic, had remained at home while awaiting the further tests.

His serological test result is negative, which indicates that he is likely to have a current infection.

The air steward had travelled to the US from Dec 12 to Dec 16 for work, but was classified as a locally transmitted case due to a "relatively long time interval" between his travel and positive COVID-19 test, said MOH.

MOH and Grab did not say if the man had taken up any private-hire jobs after his return from the US.

