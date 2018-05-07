Grab-Uber merger: Independent trustee appointed to monitor compliance with interim measures

SINGAPORE: An independent third party has been appointed by ride-hailing companies Grab and Uber to ensure that interim measures imposed by Singapore's competition watchdog are complied with, while Grab's merger with Uber's Southeast Asian operations is being investigated.



The appointment of UK accountancy firm Smith & Williamson LLP has been approved, said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) in a media release on Monday (May 7).



The trustee is to monitor compliance to terms which include:

Grab is required to maintain its pre-merger pricing and product options for riders and drivers. This means maintaining base fare levels, surge factor and driver commission rates as they were prior to 26 March 2018, the date of the merger announcement.

Grab shall ensure that new drivers entering into an agreement to drive on Grab’s platform of their own accord are not subject to any exclusivity obligations, lock-in periods and/or termination fees. Grab shall ensure these drivers are not penalised, directly or indirectly, as a result.

Grab is not allowed to take over Uber’s operational data (e.g. historical trip data) from Uber.

Uber is required to allow drivers who rent from Lion City Rentals to drive for any ride-hailing platform and shall not be subject to any impediments (e.g. higher rental rates and/or lack of insurance coverage) that limit their ability to drive for any ride-hailing platform.

Uber is required to release ComfortDelGro from any restrictions from partnering with a third-party ride-hailing platform.

The full list of interim measures can be found on the website of CCCS. Anyone with feedback on the merger or possible non-compliance by Grab and Uber can write to the competition commission at cccs_feedback@cccs.gov.sg.



Investigations into the merger are still ongoing. The head of Grab Singapore said earlier on Monday that talks with CCCS are “going well”.



If Grab and Uber are found to have infringed section 54 of the Competition Act, which prohibits mergers that have resulted or may result in substantial lessening of competition, CCCS said "appropriate directions" may be imposed to counter the adverse effects of such an infringement.

