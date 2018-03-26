SINGAPORE: Following speculation over the weekend, Grab confirmed on Monday morning (Mar 26) that it has acquired Uber’s Southeast Asia operations, in a deal described as “the largest-ever of its kind in Southeast Asia”.

Here’s what you need to know about the combined business:

Uber will no longer be available in Southeast Asia from Apr 9, 2018

Uber will be available in Southeast Asia until Apr 8, 2018. All requests after that date should be made from the Grab app. Uber users who do not have a Grab account will need to register for one should they wish to use the service.

Uber accounts will remain active

Uber accounts will remain active and can be used in any country outside Southeast Asia where Uber operates. Users will also be able to view past trips and ratings in the Uber app.

Users who have accounts with both Grab and Uber will have their information transferred from Uber to Grab. Grab will notify users before transferring the data, according to a spokesperson for Grab.

File photo of a person using the Grab app. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Fyrol)

Fares are not expected to go up

According to a spokesperson for Grab, fares are not expected to go up following the acquisition.

Services such as GrabCar and GrabBike will continue to be calculated based on distance, with a dynamic surcharge that will be applied based on various factors - including demand and supply.

Passengers who choose the taxi option will continue to pay metered fares, while rates for services such as GrabHitch or GrabShuttle will remain fixed, said Grab.

Uber Eats will run until the end of May

Uber Eats users will be able to use the platform until the end of May - after which, Uber delivery and restaurant partners will move to a platform called GrabFood, according to Grab.

Customers can expect prices on GrabFood to remain the same as they were on Uber Eats. Restaurant and delivery partners should not expect to see a change in their compensation during the transition, it added.

Uber drivers can sign up to drive with Grab

According to Grab’s website, Uber drivers can sign up online to be a Grab driver. Following the completion of training, Grab will take five working days to process new driver registrations.

However, Grab added, the registration process could take longer than usual over the next few weeks on an expected increase in the number of new drivers.

Uber will pay its drivers any fares and incentives from rides they have picked up using the Uber Partner app. Any outstanding support requests with Uber will be resolved by Uber during the transition period, Grab said on its website.