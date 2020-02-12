Grab to pilot service offering round-the-clock rides home for healthcare professionals

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing operator Grab announced on Wednesday (Feb 12) that it would begin rolling out a new service that offers dedicated 24-hour service for healthcare professionals travelling from work.

The service, called GrabCare, will begin its pilot on Friday for healthcare professionals working at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Those who have signed up for GrabCare will be able to book a ride home by selecting the GrabCare icon within the Grab app.

Grab has plans to to expand the service to eventually allow for rides from homes to hospitals and to widen the pool of participating hospitals, the company said in a press release.

"Healthcare professionals, whose quiet commitment to their duty often goes unrecognised, have been on the frontlines from day one," Grab said.

The company said that it "aims to ease the burden of these healthcare professionals who may face increased difficulties in getting rides due to heightened public awareness of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation".

Grab's new service GrabCare will offer dedicated 24-hour service for healthcare professionals travelling from work. (Image: Grab)

About 2,000 Grab drivers have signed up to be part of the service, the ride operator said, adding that the drivers have voluntarily committed to providing on-demand transport services for healthcare professionals to increase their likelihood of getting a ride before and after their shifts.



“The tireless work and unwavering dedication of our healthcare workers to treat and take care of patients have inspired us and many of our driver-partners to do more. GrabCare is our small contribution to rally the community together to support our fellow Singaporeans in times of need, and ensure healthcare workers get a stress-free and hassle-free ride daily," said country head of Grab Singapore Yee Wee Tang.

"We are also very grateful for our driver-partners for stepping up in such times and extending their service to these professionals.”

