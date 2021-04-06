'I thought he would say no': GrabFood delivery rider of viral TikTok trampoline jumping video

SINGAPORE: The last time Sharil Berlandier was on a trampoline was “very, very long ago”, so last week he jumped - literally - at the opportunity to bounce on one to take away the stress of a busy workday.



But the trampoline in question was in the yard of a customer's house in Seletar, where the 25-year-old food delivery rider was making a delivery for GrabFood.



In a video taken using a GoPro camera mounted on his motorcycle helmet, Mr Berlandier is heard asking the homeowner if he can bounce on the trampoline for a while “for fun”, after making his delivery.



When the customer gave the go ahead, Mr Berlandier made his way to the trampoline, and started giggling as he bounced up and down for at least 10 seconds.



The 50-second video was posted to his various social media accounts on Mar 29 and quickly went viral - garnering more than 1.2 million views on TikTok alone.



“I thought he would say no,” said Mr Berlandier of the customer, adding that it was a “great” experience.



“Especially on a stressful day, where you have to wait long at the restaurant or sometimes customers are not that good,” he told CNA in an interview on Tuesday (Apr 6).



“And then you see customers who are so friendly and they don’t mind you walking into their house … it’s actually quite a positive thing.”



“Not everyone is negative and (unfriendly),” he added.



Mr Berlandier believes it was the spontaneity of his request, and the homeowner’s acceptance, that led to the video’s popularity.



“I think because normally, Singaporeans, we don't do this type of stuff, we don’t ask for things (that are unusual).”

Mr Berlandier - who has been a full-time food delivery rider for about two years - is no stranger to creating viral videos.



After buying a GoPro camera last year, he began posting videos to YouTube and TikTok - where he has more than 56,000 subscribers to his sharil.b account.



He was inspired by popular “motovlogging” YouTuber M13, who is based in Taiwan, he said.



Motovlogging is a type of video log recorded by a rider on a motorcycle.

He notes that there are other motovloggers in Singapore, although not all regularly post videos.



In many of his videos - the longest of which goes on for about two and a half hours - Mr Berlandier is seen talking to viewers about what is happening in his life as he makes deliveries on his Honda CBR150R.



With his videos gaining popularity, Mr Berlandier noted that viewers began leaving more positive comments.

“Kudos to you for doing up this video. Not easy being a Grab rider, thanks for showing us the good (fun) side and bad side of your job!” reads one comment on his more recent YouTube videos.



“It made me feel better about uploading (them),” he said.



In one clip, he is seen offering to switch modes of transport with a cyclist next to him on the road, and in another, he give a traffic officer a high-five. The video clocked more than 800,000 views on TikTok.



His friends are supportive of his newfound fame, and Mr Berlandier said he now occasionally gets recognised on the street - largely by other delivery riders.



“They’re like: 'Hey, you’re the one from TikTok.'”

