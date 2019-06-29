GrabFood rider arrested for allegedly stealing customer’s shoes

SINGAPORE: A GrabFood rider has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of shoes from a customer.

The police said they were alerted to a case of theft of shoes outside a home in Keat Hong Close, Choa Chu Kang, on Thursday (Jun 27).

With the aid of footage from police cameras and closed-circuit televisions, officers from the Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him the following day.

A video posted on social media shows a GrabFood deliveryman passing a plastic bag of food to a customer, then getting on his e-scooter. He is then seen grabbing a pair of shoes and placing them in his food delivery bag.

Grab said on Friday that it has suspended the rider’s account.

"We are working closely with the authorities on this matter and have suspended the delivery partner's account," said a spokesperson in response to CNA's queries.

If convicted of theft, the deliveryman faces up to three years’ jail and a fine.