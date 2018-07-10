Grab to enter on-demand grocery delivery space with GrabFresh service

Grab will partner grocery delivery provider HappyFresh to offer the new service from July.

SINGAPORE: Technology company Grab on Tuesday (Jul 10) announced it will enter the on-demand grocery delivery business with the introduction of its GrabFresh service.

It will partner regional grocery delivery provider HappyFresh to offer the service via the revamped Grab app, the company said during a media briefing.

More than 100,000 grocery products from more than 50 large supermarket chains and speciality grocery chains will be available via HappyFresh, Grab said in the press release.

GrabExpress drivers and delivery partners can send the groceries to customers' doorsteps within an hour, or at a pre-arranged time. Customers can reject items that are not satisfactory at the door, it added.



Screengrab of a video showing the new Grab app interface with a grocery delivery option.

GrabFresh jostles into an already busy space, with players like Amazon Prime, RedMart and NTUC FairPrice offering similar services.

It will be available as a beta service in Jakarta from this month, and in Thailand and Malaysia by end of this year. Other countries will follow, Grab added.

This latest service is an example of how GrabPlatform, another announcement made on Tuesday, can be used as a bridge for other companies to partner the ride-hailing company.

GrabPlatform has a suite of application programming interface (APIs) to allow partners to access its technology in areas like logistics and payments, it added.