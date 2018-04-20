GrabShuttle adds new service for school students, staff

SINGAPORE: Grab has expanded its GrabShuttle service by adding a new offering that will help students and staff get to school quicker, it announced on Friday (Apr 20).

GrabShuttle for Schools is open to all primary, secondary and tertiary school students and staff in Singapore, said Grab.



Grab said the service offers shorter journey times, with students and staff potentially cutting down travelling time by half as compared to traditional school bus services and public transport.



Users can customise and crowdsource desired routes by submitting requests on the GrabShuttle webpage.



Those interested to use the service will need to request a route by filling a form on the GrabShuttle for School website. The route will only be activated when GrabShuttle receives enough similar requests.

Parents will be able to track their child's trips in real-time via the GrabShuttle app, and directly contact the driver if needed.



Prices for this new service start from S$130 a month for one-way trips and follows a nine-month payment schedule.



On top of the regular 13- and 23-seater GrabShuttle vehicles, users can also opt for the 4-seater taxis with minimal drop-off and pick-up points.



Head of GrabShuttle Singapore, Alvin Wee, said: "Since we launched GrabShuttle over a year ago, we have had parents and teachers requesting for routes to and from schools, as well as a more personalised service that better meet their needs.

"Today, this extension in the form of GrabShuttle for Schools provides safe and convenient transportation for school children and staff, while meeting the demands of parents who want their children to have a shorter journey to school."

