Actions of misguided few do not define an entire community: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: The actions of a few misguided individuals must not be allowed to define an entire community, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu on Wednesday (Sep 12), after a 33-year-old IT engineer was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Investigations showed that Ahmed Hussein Abdul Kadir Sheik Uduman was radicalised and wanted to undertake armed violence in Syria in support of the Islamic State terrorist group.

"The threat of self-radicalisation has not abated. Ahmed was self-radicalised through exposure to extremist preachers online," said Ms Fu in a Facebook post.



She noted that the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) is "building up the capabilities of Muslim religious teachers to provide more effective guidance and counselling to Muslim youths and their parents".

MUIS has also been training religious teachers in digital media engagements to counter radical ideologies online, added Ms Fu.



"We must stand together with our Muslim friends, because every one of us has a role to play in upholding trust among communities in Singapore."



MUIS in a statement on Wednesday evening reminded the Muslim community to seek knowledge from credible sources, in particular from asatizah or religious teachers registered under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme.

