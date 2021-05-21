Grace period at HDB, URA car parks to be doubled to 20 minutes

SINGAPORE: The grace period for parking at car parks managed by the Housing Development Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority will be extended from 10 minutes to 20 minutes from Sunday (May 23).



The move will give "more time for delivery drivers and riders to park their vehicles and make their deliveries", Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said on Friday.



In a Facebook post, Mr Lee noted that many people have taken on delivery jobs to supplement their incomes.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone. With the current Heightened Alert measures, more businesses have been hit and it is important that we continue supporting each other to emerge stronger," Mr Lee said.



"With more people staying home to help fight the spread of the virus, the demand for deliveries has increased."

Mr Lee added that CapitaLand is also extending the grace period for parking at its malls, including ION Orchard, Junction 8, Westgate and Tampines Mall, among others.

"I urge other malls and private sector partners do the same, to show their support for our delivery workers," Mr Lee said.

The Government will also be extending the waiver of fees for private bus season parking holders at all government-owned car parks, added Mr Lee.