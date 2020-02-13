Graphic on COVID-19 deaths on CNA TV news bulletin wrong; corrected immediately on air

SINGAPORE: A graphic that was aired on CNA’s Asia Tonight TV bulletin at 8pm (SG/HK) on Thursday mistakenly listed a coronavirus death to Singapore.

The table, showing the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases, misattributed a coronavirus death to Singapore, instead of Hong Kong.

The error was noticed immediately and was corrected twice on-air in the same bulletin. The CNA presenter also apologised for the error on air.

We sincerely apologise for the error.

