Green Day cancels concert in Singapore due to COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Green Day's concert in Singapore has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, organisers announced on Friday (Jan 15).

The band was scheduled to perform in Singapore on Apr 1 this year after the concert was postponed from its original date of Mar 8 last year.

"The band would like to thank all fans for your patience and understanding, and we hope to stage the show in Singapore in the future," said organiser Lushington Entertainments on Friday.



Customers who purchased their tickets will receive a full refund from Ticketmaster, formerly known as APACTix, said the company.

Those who purchased their tickets via credit card will have the refund automatically credited to the same card used for the transaction. Credit card refunds will take 30 business days to be processed.



Customers who paid for their tickets using cash or NETS will be contacted by Ticketmaster for refund arrangements.

For more information on refunds, customers can visit www.ticketmaster.sg, call +65 3158 8588 or email enquiry@ticketmaster.sg.



