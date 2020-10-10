150,000 Singaporeans to receive grocery vouchers to help with household expenses

SINGAPORE: Grocery vouchers have been mailed out to 150,000 Singaporeans to help with household expenses, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Saturday (Oct 10).

Singaporeans aged 21 and above this year who live in 1-room and 2-room HDB flats, and do not own more than one property, are eligible for these vouchers.



Recipients will get S$150 worth of grocery vouchers in October and a further S$150 in December. Another tranche of S$100 worth of grocery vouchers will be issued to eligible Singaporeans in October next year.



"Eligible recipients will receive the vouchers via registered mail at their NRIC-registered address in October 2020," said MOH, adding that no application is required.

Each eligible household member will receive their vouchers individually, added the ministry in its press release.

The grocery vouchers are valid until Dec 31, 2021, and can be used at participating supermarkets FairPrice, Giant, Prime Supermarket, and Sheng Siong Supermarket.

"To support Singaporeans in leading a healthier lifestyle, recipients will enjoy up to 5 per cent discount off all Healthier Choice Symbol products, capped at 5 per cent of the voucher value, when making payment with the grocery vouchers at FairPrice, Prime, and Sheng Siong supermarkets," said MOF.

Announced in the Unity Budget on Feb 18, the grocery vouchers aim to help "less well-off Singaporeans with their household expenses during this period of extraordinary economic uncertainty", the ministry added.

