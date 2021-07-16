Group sizes for indoor high-intensity mask-off activities reduced amid tighter COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: The group sizes for indoor high-intensity mask-off activities have been reduced amid a spike in local COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said Friday (Jul 16).

In a press release, MOH said that such activities can only be carried out in classes with multiple groups of two, capped at 30 persons including the instructor, without the need for testing or vaccination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously, multiple groups of five were allowed for such classes.



Such activities in classes of up to 30 persons can continue in groups of up to 5 people provided all individuals in the class are fully vaccinated, or have recovered from COVID-19, or have a valid negative COVID-19 test result covering the duration of the class, added the ministry.



However, for activities that involve children aged 12 years and below who are not vaccinated, the group size limit will remain at 2 persons, in classes of up to 30 persons, said MOH.

The class size of up to 30 persons is also subject to the venue’s capacity limit, whichever is lower.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This move comes amid a spike in cases in Singapore, with 53 new locally transmitted infections reported as of noon on Friday.

A large number of these cases have been linked to a local KTV cluster. As of Friday, there are now a total of 120 cases linked to the cluster.



Outdoor activities - mask-on and mask-off as well as indoor mask-on activities, can continue in groups of no more than 5 persons, in classes of up to 50 persons including the instructor, subject to the venue’s capacity limit, whichever is lower.

Advertisement

This is irrespective of vaccination or test status.



Indoor mask-off activities were allowed to resume less than a month ago, with the easing of such restrictions announced on Jun 10 as part of Singapore’s plans to enter Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) after a fall in the number of COVID-19 community cases.

During these activities, participants are required to be at least 2m apart from each other.



NO SOCIAL GATHERINGS AT WORKPLACES

In its release, MOH also said that work-from-home will continue to remain the default arrangement so as to reduce overall interaction within workplaces and on public transport.

"Employers are reminded to adhere to the practice. Employees who need to come to the workplace must continue to stagger their start times and observe flexible working hours," said the ministry.

However, social and recreational gatherings at the workplace will be disallowed, said MOH. Work-related events such as product launches and townhalls should continue to not serve food and beverage options at the event itself, it added.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

