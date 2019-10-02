HDB households to get GST voucher rebate this month to offset utilities bill

SINGAPORE: About 930,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher – Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate in October, the Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday (Oct 2).

The rebate, which is part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme, is distributed every three months. It helps households offset part of their utilities bills and lowers their expenses, the ministry said.

U-Save rebates amounting to S$300 million are expected to be given out this year.

Eligible households will each receive a rebate of up to S$100 in October, depending on their flat type.

(Source: Ministry of Finance)

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the U-Save rebates.

Regardless of their electricity provider, eligible households will continue to receive the rebates to offset their utilities bills, the ministry added.

The rebates will first be used to offset bills from SP Group for non-electricity charges (water, gas and refuse collection). Any remaining U-Save rebates will then be used to offset electricity bills by the electricity retailer.

The annual rebates are equivalent to three to four months of utilities bills for those living in one- and two-room HDB flats, the finance ministry said.

“Those living in three- and four-room HDB flats receive support equivalent to about one to two months of their utilities bills,” it said.

More information on the GST Voucher can be found at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg.