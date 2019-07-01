930,000 HDB households to get GST voucher to offset utilities bill this month

SINGAPORE: About 930,000 Singaporean households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher - Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate in July, announced the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (Jul 1).

The rebate, which is part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme, is distributed every three months to help households with their utilities bills. S$300 million in U-Save rebates is expected to be given out this year.



Eligible households will get between S$60 and S$100, depending on their HDB flat type.

GST voucher - U-Save for July 2019. (Table: MOF)

"Annually, the GST Voucher - U-Save has enabled households in one- and two-room HDB flats to receive support which is equivalent to about three to four months of their utilities bill on average," said MOF.

For households living in three-room and four-room flats, the rebate is equivalent to about one to two months of their utilties billl, it added.

With the launch of the Open Electricity Market, all eligible households will continue to receive the U-Save rebate regardless of their electricity provider.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the U-Save rebate.



SP Group on Saturday announced that the electricity tariff for households will increase by 6.4 per cent, or 1.43 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), in the July to September period to the highest in nearly five years.

The increase is mainly due to the higher cost of natural gas for electricity generation, said the company.

City Gas also announced on Saturday that gas tariffs for households will rise by 1.6 per cent or 0.30 cent per kWh in July to September.

