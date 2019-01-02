900,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebate in January

SINGAPORE: About 900,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher - Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate in January, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Wednesday (Jan 2).

The rebate, which is part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme, is distributed every three months. It helps HDB households offset part of their utilities bills and serves to lower overall household expenses.

The U-Save rebate is expected to amount to around S$300 million in 2019, said MOF in the press release.



In January, eligible households will each receive a GST Voucher – U-Save of up to S$100 depending on their HDB flat type.



The ministry said that the vouchers help support households in one- and two-room HDB flats. Annually, the vouchers are equivalent to about three to four months of their utilities bills on average, said MOF.

"Those living in three- and four-room HDB flats have received support equivalent to about one to two months of their utilities bills," it added.

As announced in Budget 2018, eligible households will receive an additional S$20 per year (S$5 per quarter) for three years, from 2019 to 2021, the ministry added.

