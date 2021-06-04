Singapore to bar short-term visitors from Guangdong as COVID-19 cases spike in Chinese province

SINGAPORE: Singapore will tighten border control measures for travellers from Guangdong amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese province, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jun 4).



From 11.59pm on Saturday, short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass with travel history to Guangdong within the last 21 days will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have been in Guangdong will have to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arriving in Singapore.

They will also serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence and take another PCR test before the end of their isolation period.

All other travellers from China do not have to serve a stay-home notice. They are required to take a PCR test upon arrival, and if the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, said MOH.

China reported 15 imported COVID-19 cases and nine domestic infections on Friday. All the local cases were in Guangdong province.

The provincial capital, Guangzhou, is the epicentre of the latest local COVID-19 outbreak in China. The city has reported 41 locally confirmed cases between May 21 and Jun 1.



"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community," said MOH.

Travellers should check the SafeTravel website for updates to border measures before entering Singapore, the ministry added.

