HaiDiLao at Clarke Quay suspended for selling 'unclean' food

SINGAPORE: The Clarke Quay branch of popular hotpot restaurant HaiDiLao has been suspended for two weeks by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

According to a suspension notice on NEA's website, the branch at 3D River Valley Road had accumulated 12 demerit points over the last 12 months.

It had incurred six demerit points for the handling of food with bare hands and another six points for selling food which was unclean.

HaiDiLao was also fined S$800. The suspension is from Feb 10 to Feb 23.

All food handlers working in the outlet will be required to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again before they can resume work as food handlers, NEA said in the notice.

When Channel NewsAsia visited HaiDiLao at Clarke Quay on Saturday evening, a notice posted at the outlet said that it would be "closed for 50 days for renovation", effective Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A notice seen at HaiDiLao's Clarke Quay outlet states that the branch out will be closed for 50 days. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

A staff member at the Clarke Quay branch, however, told Channel NewsAsia over the phone on Tuesday that she was unsure when operations would resume.

According to their website, HaiDiLao has other outlets at Bedok Mall, VivoCity, 313@Somerset, Plaza Singapura and IMM.