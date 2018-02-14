HaiDiLao sends staff for retraining after Clarke Quay outlet suspended over 'unclean' food

SINGAPORE: Popular hotpot restaurant chain HaiDiLao said on Wednesday (Feb 14) it has sent its staff for retraining after its Clarke Quay outlet was suspended for two weeks over hygiene lapses.

The National Environment Agency suspended the outlet at 3D River Valley Road from last Saturday (Feb 10) until Feb 23. The suspension notice said that HaiDiLao staff at Clarke Quay had handled food with bare hands and sold food which was unclean.



HaiDiLao was also fined S$800 for the offences.

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, HaiDiLao said it has retrained its staff in food preparation procedures. It has also introduced a new food safety management system to prevent similar lapses from happening again, the chain said.

"The company also sought assistance from the National Environment Agency for comments and guidance to improve our food safety management system," said HaiDiLao.

"HaiDiLao promises that food safety and food quality remains a priority in all the stores globally."

The company's global headquarters will also make "stringent checks" on its Singapore branches, it added.

HaiDiLao also said it hired two local food safety inspection agencies last year as independent third parties to inspect its operations at various branches. The agencies conduct random checks on kitchen equipment, food preparation methods and hygiene standards, it said.

RENOVATION WORKS AT OUTLET WERE PLANNED: HAIDILAO



In response to questions about the Clarke Quay outlet's 50-day closure for renovation – which began last Saturday, the same day as the NEA suspension notice – the company said the renovation works were planned before the suspension.

Renovation works are expected to be completed by late March, and the outlet is expected to reopen in early April, HaiDiLao said.



Staff from the branch who handled food will continue to get paid while they attend the Basic Food Hygiene Course again as required by NEA. HaiDiLao will arrange for the staff to work in another branch of their choice once they pass the course.

HaiDiLao's outlet in Clarke Quay. (Photo: Facebook/HaiDiLao Singapore)

About 50 customers who had made reservations at the Clarke Quay outlet for the Chinese New Year period will get a discount on their next visit, HaiDiLao said.

These customers can choose to dine at another of the chain's outlets and they will receive a 30 per cent discount. They will also be served by the outlets' managers, it added.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers," HaiDiLao said.

