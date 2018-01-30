Hailstones reported to have fallen in Ang Mo Kio, Seletar amid heavy rain

SINGAPORE: Hailstones were reported in various parts of Singapore on Tuesday (Jan 30) evening amid heavy rain in the north of the island.

Videos posted by social media users showed hailstones pelting down in places like Nanyang Polytechnic and Seletar Country Club.

One Facebook user even picked up what appeared to be a hailstone, no larger than his fingertip.

"We are Canadian, so we know hail when we hear it and see it," Ms Sara Thompson told Channel NewsAsia.

Ms Thompson, a teacher at GEMS World Academy international school, was on her way home from work when hail struck at Seletar West Link.

"We were stuck in traffic for over an hour (between 4.20pm and 5.30pm) due to the number of trees that were down," she said.

Ms Thompson recorded a video showing hailstones pelting down on the car windshield.

Earlier, PUB reported a flash flood along Seletar North Link. There were also multiple fallen trees in the area, including one that caused the Yio Chu Kang exit on the TPE to close.

This is not the first time that Singapore has experienced hail.

On Oct 14, 2014, hail was seen during an intense thunderstorm around the Turf Club area, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) website.

Hail was also observed on Jun 25, 2013, where parts of Bukit Batok experienced thunderstorms that brought down hailstones "the size of small pebbles", said MSS.

There was also a reported occurrence of hail on Sep 12, 2009.





Residents in Singapore reporting hail stones in places like Bukit Batok, Jurong East (pic: Matet Montaño Bernardo) pic.twitter.com/oEJFZkVmlS — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) June 25, 2013



