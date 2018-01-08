Half of January's average monthly rainfall fell over Kim Chuan Road within 4 hours

SINGAPORE: In just four hours on Monday morning (Jan 8), about half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in January fell in the Kim Chuan Road area in Bartley, according to national water agency PUB.

In a news release, PUB said widespread rain fell over Singapore due to the prevailing northeast monsoon, aggravated by the development of a Sumatra squall over the Straits of Malacca which moved eastwards.

The heaviest rainfall of 118.8mm was recorded at the Kim Chuan Road rain gauge between 6.20am to 10.25am - that's about half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in January, PUB said.

It added that rainfall in the area peaked between 8am and 8.30am, with an intensity of 56mm per hour.

Flash floods due to "intense rain" were reported in nine locations in eastern Singapore.

The first flash flood occurred at 8.30am and all of the floods - which lasted between 15 minutes and an hour each - had subsided by 10.30am, according to PUB.

The agency said its officers were immediately deployed to the flooded locations to investigate and provide assistance.

Of these locations, Tampines Road and Arumugam Road have a history of flooding due to "localised conditions", PUB said.





Meanwhile, four other locations - Jalan Nipah, Bedok Road/New Upper Changi Road, Upper Changi Road/Bedok North Avenue 4 as well as Bedok Road/Upper Changi Road - lead to Bedok Canal and are subject to tidal influences, the agency explained.

There are already ongoing drainage improvement works to improve flood protection for these locations, while PUB is carrying out further investigations for Tampines Ave 12, it added.







The agency urged members of the public to exercise caution and avoid stepping into or driving into flooded areas.

It also encouraged people to stay tuned to updates on radio broadcasts and on PUB's Facebook page or mobile app for flood updates during the monsoon season.