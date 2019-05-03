Singapore President Halimah Yacob congratulates Thailand’s new king

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob has congratulated Thailand’s new king Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun on his impending coronation over the weekend, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday (May 3).

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66, will be crowned Rama X in a spectacular three-day coronation ceremony, starting from Saturday.



In her letter dated Apr 26, Mdm Halimah said she extended her "warmest congratulations and best wishes" to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

"I am confident that the people of Thailand will continue to see development and abundance in the years ahead under Your Majesty’s reign," she wrote.

Mdm Halimah said Singapore and Thailand share a close and longstanding friendship and that she is looking forward to “further strengthening and deepening of the warm ties between the two countries under Your Majesty’s reign".

“A bronze elephant statue, gifted to Singapore by His Majesty King Chulalongkorn to commemorate his visit to Singapore in March 1871 – the first stop in His Majesty’s inaugural overseas visit, stands in front of Singapore’s Old Parliament House, and remains a key symbol of the enduring friendship between our two countries,” she added.

“I have therefore commissioned a painting of the statue as a gift for Your Majesty in celebration of the momentous occasion of Your Majesty's Coronation.”

Mdm Halimah also extended an invitation to King Maha Vajiralongkorn to visit Singapore.