President Halimah meets Hesse Minister-President Volker Bouffier during Germany state visit

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob, who is on a state visit to Germany, met with the Minister-President of the state of Hesse Volker Bouffier on Thursday (Dec 12).

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Mr Bouffier hosted a banquet at the historic Schloss Biebrich in Mdm Halimah's honour.

Both sides reaffirmed the good relationship between Singapore and Hesse, and agreed to continue working closely to facilitate cooperation across various fields.

Earlier on Thursday, Mdm Halimah visited automotive manufacturer Continental AG in Frankfurt and automation firm ABB Stotz in Heidelberg to learn more about Germany's technical and vocational training system, said MFA.

Both companies gave presentations on their initiatives to train and "create a future-ready workforce", the ministry added.

At ABB Stotz, Mdm Halimah also witnessed the signing of a joint declaration by Singapore's Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and State Secretary Volker Schebesta of the Baden-Wurttemberg Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MEYS) on the extension of collaboration between MOE and MEYS.

The declaration encompassed the two ministries' collaboration in the fields of digitalisation, geriatrics and community care, as well as teacher training.

Mdm Halimah also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Singapore Institute of Technology and the Duale Hochschule Baden-Wurttemberg Mannheim to facilitate exchange between staff members and students at the two universities.