Singapore, Indonesia presidents reaffirm 'excellent relations' between both countries

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (Oct 9) reaffirmed the "long-standing and excellent relations" between both countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

Both presidents met at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), where Madam Halimah was presiding over the convocation in her capacity as patron of the university.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Widodo was attending his youngest son’s graduation from SUSS, MFA added.



The presidents welcomed the efforts by both governments to strengthen ties across all sectors, including trade and investments, human resource development, tourism, education and culture.



Mr Widodo also welcomed Mdm Halimah's visit to Indonesia next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Indonesian leader is in Singapore for a two-day visit as part of the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat.



On Tuesday, he met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as part of the Leaders' Retreat. At a joint press conference, Mr Lee said bilateral ties between Singapore and Indonesia are in "good shape” and that the relationship is “deep, multi-faceted and forward-looking”.

