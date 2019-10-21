President Halimah in Tokyo to attend enthronement ceremony of Japan Emperor Naruhito

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob has arrived in Tokyo ahead of the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday (Oct 22).

Madam Halimah and her husband are in Tokyo at the invitation of the Japanese government to attend the ceremony.

On Monday, she attended a reception for the Singaporean community in Japan hosted by the Singapore Embassy.

"President Halimah reaffirmed the importance of the Singapore-Japan partnership and close economic and people-to-people linkages between the two countries," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press statement.

In addition to the enthronment ceremony on Tuesday, Mdm Halimah and her husband will attend a court banquet hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. She will also meet King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.



Emperor Naruhito took the throne earlier this year after his father Akihito's abdication, but the ceremony cements the transition.

About 2,500 people including heads of state and other dignitaries from nearly 200 countries will attend the ceremony.