Halogen light bulbs to be phased out, all lamps sold to be as efficient as LEDs from 2023

SINGAPORE: In an effort to spur consumers to switch to energy efficient bulbs, the National Environment Agency (NEA) is raising what is known as the Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) of light bulbs, which will effectively phase out halogen lamps.

The agency is aiming for all light bulbs in Singapore to be, minimally, as energy efficient as LED bulbs from 2023 onwards, it said in a media release on Friday (Oct 26).



Under the current MEPS regulations, halogen or incandescent bulbs, which account for about 5 per cent of all regulated lamps sold in Singapore, must attain a one-tick rating, and LED bulbs must attain a two-tick rating. From Nov 1, 2019, all bulbs, incandescent or LED, must attain a two-tick rating on their Energy Label when brought into Singapore for sale.

Anyone who flouts the MEPS regulations when they come into force will be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$10,000.



The NEA will also introduce two enhancements to the Mandatory Energy Labelling Scheme (MELS) - more than 80 per cent of lamps sold in Singapore will be covered, and displaying of energy labels in all publicity materials, physical or digital, is now mandatory. These will take effect on Nov 1, 2019.

To help consumers choose more energy efficient appliances and benefit from life cycle cost savings, NEA will mandate that energy labels be displayed in all advertisements and promotional material in local print, broadcast and digital media. (Graphic: NEA)

“It is important for consumers to be able to differentiate energy-saving products, such as LED lamps, from less energy efficient products," said Mr William Song, the sales marketing head at LEDVANCE, a lighting supplier.

"This allows them to make informed choices and benefit from the greater durability, light quality and lower energy consumption of LED lamps, which results in cost savings for families in the long run.

