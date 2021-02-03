Company fined for illegally importing waxed pork products

SINGAPORE: A local food importer was fined S$8,000 for illegally importing waxed pork products into Singapore, said the authorities on Wednesday (Feb 3).



Han Bo Mao Yi, an importer of meat, fish products, processed food products and food appliances was fined by the court on Wednesday, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a joint media release.



On Sep 21, 2019, ICA officers at Changi Airfreight Centre noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a consignment declared to contain clothes.



"Further checks revealed undeclared meat products that were suspected to be pork, without a valid import permit," said the authorities.

The case was referred to SFA for subsequent investigation.

SFA's investigation found 248.5kg of illegally imported waxed pork products from China intended for sale in Singapore during the Chinese New Year period in 2020.

The illegal consignment was seized.

SFA and ICA said food imports in Singapore must meet SFA's requirements.

"Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

"Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk."

Meat and meat products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore's food safety standards and requirements.

Offenders who import meat products illegally from unapproved sources are liable to a fine of S$50,000, a jail term of up to two years or both.

In the case of a subsequent conviction, they may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to three years or both, said the authorities.

