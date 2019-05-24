In pictures: Hari Raya-themed MRT trains, buses spread festive spirit

SINGAPORE: Some MRT trains and buses have been dressed up in Hari Raya decorations as the festive celebration approaches.

The festive look was launched on Friday (May 24) by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

"The decor this year includes decorative floral batik patterns and blossoming flowers, symbolising the renewal of friendship and kinship," said LTA.

"Commuters may also enjoy other visual elements such as butterfly motifs, which represent endurance, change, hope and life," it added.

Inside a Hari Raya-themed MRT train. (Photo: LTA)

Hari Raya-themed MRT train carriage. (Photo: LTA)

Hari Raya themed decoration adorns an MRT train window. (Photo: Facebook/LTA)

The Hari Raya-themed trains will run on all five MRT lines from Friday to Jul 3.

Decorations will also feature on bus services 28, 70, 76, 154 and 197.

Hari Raya-themed bus. (Photo: LTA)

Hari Raya-themed SBS Transit bus. (Photo: LTA)

Inside a Hari Raya-themed bus. (Photo: LTA)

Some bus interchanges and MRT stations, including Paya Lebar, also got a pop of festive colour.



A decorated wall in the linkway at Paya Lebar MRT station. (Photo: LTA)

LTA said the decorations were launched in collaboration with Kembangan-Chai Chee and Geylang Serai Constituency, as well as transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT.

"Themed stations, trains and buses are part of LTA’s efforts to liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons, and foster positive commuter culture," said LTA.



MP Fatimah Lateef poses in a Hari Raya-themed train carriage. (Photo: LTA)



