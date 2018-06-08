Hari Raya-themed trains, buses to ply Singapore during festive season

SINGAPORE: Flowers, crescents and ketupats (rice dumplings). These are some of the festive motifs that some of Singapore's trains and buses will feature between Friday (Jun 8) to Jul 7, in celebration of the Hari Raya festive season.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a factsheet released on Friday that there will be two Hari Raya-themed trains – one on the North-South and East-West Lines and the other on the Downtown Line.

The interior of one of the themed trains. (Photo: LTA)

Five themed buses - services 28, 70, 76, 154 and 197 - will also ply through Geylang Serai - where the popular Geylang Serai Bazaar is located - and areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Jurong East, Tampines and Toa Payoh "to bring the festive cheer to the heartlands", LTA said.

A bus decorated with Hari Raya-themed motifs. (Photo: LTA)

In addition, the Integrated Transport Hubs in Bedok and Boon Lay will also be decorated with Hari Raya embellishments for the first time "to drum up the celebratory spirit of the festive season", the authority added.

Paya Lebar MRT on the East-West Line will also be turned into a Hari Raya-themed station.

The Integrated Transport Hubs in Bedok and Boon Lay are being decorated with Hari Raya embellishments for the first time. (Photo: LTA)

The themed vehicles and stations are a collaboration between LTA, SBS Transit, SMRT and the Geylang Serai Constituency.

"Collaborating with community to create themed trains, buses, stations and Integrated Transport Hubs is part of LTA’s efforts to improve the commuting experience and foster a positive commuter culture," it stated in the factsheet.