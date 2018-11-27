Haw Par Villa to close temporarily for 3 months

SINGAPORE: Haw Par Villa will be closed for repairs from Dec 1 to Feb 28 next year, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

"To ensure public safety, the entire park will be closed temporarily during this period," said STB in a press release on Tuesday (Nov 27).

The cultural theme park, formerly called Tiger Balm Gardens, is best known for its exhibit on the 10 courts of hell, which depicts punishments such as being thrown into a volcanic pit and tongue slitting for crimes like lying, cheating or being disrespectful to elders.



The attraction is the work of two Myanmar-Chinese brothers, who wanted to create a park rich in Chinese folklore and mythology.



Visitors will be able to visit the park again from Mar 1, 2019. Admission will remain free.

