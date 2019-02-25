Haw Par Villa to reopen on Mar 1

SINGAPORE: Haw Par Villa will reopen on Friday (Mar 1), the Singapore Tourism Board said on Monday.

The cultural theme park, formerly called Tiger Balm Gardens, was temporarily closed for repairs for three months from Dec 1, 2018.



It is best known for its exhibit on the 10 courts of hell, which depicts punishments such as being thrown into a volcanic pit and tongue slitting for crimes like lying, cheating or being disrespectful to elders.

The attraction is the work of two Myanmar-Chinese brothers, who wanted to create a park rich in Chinese folklore and mythology.

Admission to the park will remain free.



