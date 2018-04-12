Hazy conditions may hit Singapore due to Johor hotspot for second straight day

SINGAPORE: Parts of Singapore may experience hazy conditions as a hotspot was detected in Johor for the second consecutive day, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday (Apr 12).

The smoke haze is currently being blown over the sea southwest of Singapore, said NEA in a Facebook post at about 6.40pm. However, if the winds change, some residents may be affected.

"A further eastward shift of the winds may bring hazy conditions over parts of Singapore, and would likely be accompanied with a burning smell in the air," the agency explained.



On Wednesday, some residents in the eastern parts of Singapore reported a burning smell in the air. NEA said this was due to a hotspot with a dense smoke plume detected in the southeastern part of Johor.

This is the same area where a hotspot was detected on Thursday, said NEA.



NEA added that as of 6pm on Thursday, the 24-hr PSI was 49-56, in the good to moderate range, while the 1-hr PM2.5 concentration readings were at 8-18µg/m3, in Band I (Normal).



For Friday, NEA said the prevailing winds are expected to blow from the east-northeast, and thundery showers are expected in the afternoon.

"We are monitoring the air quality closely, and will provide updates should there be any change in the situation," the agency added.

