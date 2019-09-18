In pictures: Haze covers Singapore on Wednesday as air quality worsens

SINGAPORE: Singapore was shrouded in haze on Wednesday (Sep 18), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings hitting unhealthy levels across the island.



Air quality across the island worsened throughout the day. At 8am, the 24-hour PSI ranged between 103-118, with the highest readings in southern Singapore. The one-hour PM2.5 readings were between 84 to 111µg, which falls under the Elevated range.



The 24-hour PSI readings reached 112-128 at about 1pm, with the one-hour PM2.5 reading at was 79-101µg.



Air quality in Singapore continued to worsen on Wednesday, Sep 18, as the haze hit unhealthy levels across the island. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

The iconic Marina Bay Sands was partially obscured by thick haze in the early afternoon.

Air quality in Singapore continues to worsen as haze hit unhealthy levels across the island on Wednesday, Sep 18. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

Marina Bay Sands as seen in this photo taken on Wednesday, Sep 18. Air quality in Singapore worsens on Wednesday as PSI readings across the island hit unhealthy levels. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

The areas surrounding Gardens By The Bay was also covered in haze.

A worker is seen with his mouth and nose covered near Garden by the Bay East on Wednesday, Sep 18. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

A man sits on a bench at Garden by the Bay East on Wednesday, Sep 18. Air quality in Singapore on Wednesday continued to worsen as haze hit unhealthy levels across the island. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

Tourists, however, were not deterred from taking photos outdoors.

Tourists take a photo with Singapore's hazy skyline, on Wednesday, Sep 18. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A couple is seen walking at downtown Singapore on Wednesday, Sep 18, as air quality in Singapore continued to worsen with PSI readings across the island hitting the unhealthy level. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Around the city, people were seen wearing face masks while outdoors.

Office workers at Singapore's central business district are seen wearing mask on Wednesday, Sep 18, as haze worsens and PSI readings across the island hit unhealthy level. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

A woman walks with a mask on at Singapore's central business district on Wednesday, Sep 18, as air quality in the island continued to worsen. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

A man is seen wearing a mask on Wednesday, Sep 18, as haze in Singapore remains at unhealthy level. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Readings continued to go up throughout the day, with the 24-hour PSI reaching 111 to 131 and the one-hour PM2.5 readings rising to 60-95µg by 6pm.

A view of Orchard Road, taken from Ion Sky, on Sep 18, 2019.

At 11pm, the 24-hour PSI reading reached 145 in southern Singapore, the highest reading so far since readings entered the unhealthy range on Saturday. Other areas around the island showed readings between 122-137.

Hazy skies were seen at one-north on Sep 18, 2019.

The one-hour PM2.5 readings were between 102-150µg/m3, with the highest recorded in southern Singapore just shy of entering the High range.

PM2.5 is a measure of tiny particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter in the air. When the PM2.5 reading is in the elevated range, haze particles can affect the heart and lungs, especially in people who have chronic heart or lung conditions.

Haze seen in the area around the Singapore River, on Sep 18, 2019. (Photo: Say XiangYu)