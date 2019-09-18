In pictures: Haze covers Singapore on Wednesday as air quality worsens

SINGAPORE: Singapore was shrouded in haze on Wednesday (Sep 18), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings hitting unhealthy levels across the island.
Air quality across the island worsened throughout the day. At 8am, the 24-hour PSI ranged between 103-118, with the highest readings in southern Singapore. The one-hour PM2.5 readings were between 84 to 111µg, which falls under the Elevated range.
The 24-hour PSI readings reached 112-128 at about 1pm, with the one-hour PM2.5 reading at was 79-101µg.
The iconic Marina Bay Sands was partially obscured by thick haze in the early afternoon.
The areas surrounding Gardens By The Bay was also covered in haze.
Tourists, however, were not deterred from taking photos outdoors.
Around the city, people were seen wearing face masks while outdoors.
Readings continued to go up throughout the day, with the 24-hour PSI reaching 111 to 131 and the one-hour PM2.5 readings rising to 60-95µg by 6pm.
At 11pm, the 24-hour PSI reading reached 145 in southern Singapore, the highest reading so far since readings entered the unhealthy range on Saturday. Other areas around the island showed readings between 122-137.
The one-hour PM2.5 readings were between102-150µg/m3, with the highest recorded in southern Singapore just shy of entering the High range.
PM2.5 is a measure of tiny particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter in the air. When the PM2.5 reading is in the elevated range, haze particles can affect the heart and lungs, especially in people who have chronic heart or lung conditions.