Haze situation will be monitored during F1 race weekend: STB

SINGAPORE: The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix remains on track for the Sep 20 weekend despite the haze, though the authorities will be monitoring the situation, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Monday (Sep 16).

STB's executive director for sports, Ms Jean Ng, was responding to queries from CNA after a weekend in which Singapore's air quality hit unhealthy levels for the first time in three years.

Last Saturday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) went beyond the 100 mark at 4pm - the first time since August 2016. Readings continued to inch upwards throughout the evening and by midnight, the PSI had hit 116 in the west.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), PSI readings of 50 and below denote "good" air quality, "moderate" for 51 to 100 and "unhealthy" for 101 to 200.

NEA said on Sunday that the situation had improved, but "slightly hazy conditions" were still expected.



Ms Ng told CNA that various Singapore Government agencies have been working closely with race promoter Singapore GP to "ensure the delivery of the best race and entertainment experience possible".

They will also monitor the health and well-being of everyone involved, including patrons, fans, spectators, and volunteers.

"This includes preparing for various situations, including a potentially worsening haze situation," she added.



During the race weekend, STB, along with relevant government agencies, Singapore GP and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), will monitor the one-hour PM.5 and 24-hour PSI levels and "respond accordingly".

"Assistance will be provided on-site for spectators who do not feel well and N95 masks will be made available at SGP merchandise booths around the Circuit Park should the hazy conditions persist," said Ms Ng.



Tourists are advised to "exercise extra caution" during the current hazy weather conditions in Singapore, she said, adding that visitors may refer to the Singapore GP and STB websites for haze-related information, including the "wide selection of indoor options" available to them during their stay.

