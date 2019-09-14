Hazy skies in Singapore as PSI approaches unhealthy levels

SINGAPORE: Hazy conditions were seen in Singapore on Saturday (Sep 14) as the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) approached unhealthy levels.

As of 3pm, the 24-hour PSI reading was 85-98, with the west of Singapore seeing the highest reading of 98. The PSI reading in the southern part of Singapore was 95, 87 in the north and 85 in the eastern and central regions.



According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), PSI readings of 50 and below denote “good” air quality, “moderate” for 51-100 and “unhealthy” for 101-200.



HDB blocks in Jurong East shrouded in haze on Sep 14, 2019. (Photo: Kevin Kwang)

A view of MacRitchie Reservoir seen from Bishan on Sep 14, 2019. (Photo: Anna Ow)

The one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings ranged from 68-159µg/m3 at 3pm, with the south seeing the highest levels of 159µg/m3 in Band III (Elevated).

According to NEA, PM2.5 concentration readings are a good indicator of current air quality, and can be used for those deciding whether to go for immediate outdoor activities, such as a jog.



People in many parts of Singapore reported hazy skies and a burning smell in the air.

Hazy skies seen from Serangoon on Sep 14, 2019.

Buildings in Singapore's central business district shrouded in haze on Sep 14, 2019. (Photo: Chung Lyn-yi)

Hazy skies seen in Clementi on Sep 14, 2019. (Photo: Diane Leow)

On Friday, NEA said 156 hotspots were detected in Sumatra, mostly in the central and southern parts of the island.

"Moderate to dense smoke haze continued to emanate from persistent hotspots there, and hazy conditions persisted in Singapore and some parts of Peninsular Malaysia," it said.



In Kalimantan, 1,043 hotspots were detected on Friday, with "widespread smoke haze" seen in many areas, and some haze blown by prevailing winds to western Sarawak and surrounding sea areas, NEA said.



The environment agency said there may be brief showers in Singapore over the next few days but the weather in Sumatra and Kalimantan is expected to remain generally dry.

"With the prevailing winds blowing from the south or southwest, this may bring increased haziness to Singapore," it said.



Forest fires have raged through parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan in recent weeks, prompting the Indonesian government to send in military and police to douse the flames.



In Malaysia, air quality dropped to "unhealthy" levels in and around Kuala Lumpur, according to the government's air pollutant index, and the skyline has been shrouded in thick smog.

A view of Kuala Lumpur's skyline shrouded in haze on Sep 14, 2019. (Photo: Nadhrah Darke)

When air quality is at the unhealthy range, people – especially children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with heart or lung conditions – should reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities. Those who are not feeling well should seek medical attention, NEA said.



The last time the PSI breached the 100 mark in Singapore was on Aug 29, 2016, when the 24-hour reading hit 109 in the north.

The worst haze episode in Singapore in recent years was in 2015, when rampant forest fires in Indonesia choked the region in haze for weeks. PSI readings in Singapore climbed above the hazardous level of 300, forcing schools to close.