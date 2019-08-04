16 hotspots detected in Sumatra, 'slightly hazy conditions' possible: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Sixteen hotspots were detected in Sumatra on Sunday (Aug 4), according to an update by the Meteorological Service Singapore.

"Persistent hotspots with smoke haze were detected in recent days over Sumatra as well as Kalimantan, which have been experiencing dry weather conditions.

"Due to cloud cover, a total of 16 hotspots were detected in Sumatra today and smoke haze from persistent hotspots continue to be observed in Riau and Jambi provinces of Sumatra," said the Met Service.

It added that for the next few days, dry conditions are forecast to persist over Sumatra and that the prevailing winds in the region may continue blowing from the southeast or south.

"There is a possibility that Singapore could experience slightly hazy conditions if there is further escalation of hotspot activities in Sumatra and the winds change to blow from the southwest."

An update from the National Environment Agency noted it was "monitoring closely" and would provide updates when necessary.