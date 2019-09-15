Singapore’s air quality expected to 'gradually improve' in next 24 hours: NEA

SINGAPORE: Singapore's air quality is expected to "gradually improve" over the next 24 hours if prevailing wind conditions continue, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Sunday (Sep 15).

While the haze situation has gradually improved, "slightly hazy conditions are expected to continue", said NEA in the media release.

This is "due to the prevailing winds shifting to blow from the southeast", said the agency.

As of 9pm on Sunday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) range readings were between 91 and 100 - an improvement from the Unhealthy range readings in the morning.



PSI readings of 50 and below denote “good” air quality, “moderate” for 51-100 and “unhealthy” for 101-200.



Man wearing a mask amid the worsening haze situation in Singapore. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

"The 24-hr PSI is forecast to gradually improve to the high end of the Moderate range overnight if prevailing wind conditions continue," said NEA.



The one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings are expected to range between Normal and Elevated for the next 24 hours, it added.



For the next few days, the weather is also expected to be generally dry except for a few brief showers, said NEA.

"Dry weather is forecast over central and southern Sumatra, and the haze situation there is expected to persist.

"The prevailing winds are forecast to blow from the southeast or south, and Singapore may still experience slightly hazy conditions," said NEA, adding that it was monitoring the situation closely.



A total of 439 hotspots were detected in Sumatra on Sunday, mostly in the central and southern provinces of Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra and Lampung.



"Moderate to dense smoke haze continued to emanate from persistent hotspots in these provinces, and some smoke haze from Riau and Jambi has been blown by the prevailing winds to affect Singapore and parts of Peninsular Malaysia," said NEA.



The PSI reading reached the unhealthy level for the first time in three years on Saturday afternoon and continued to inch up throughout the evening.



"Given the air quality forecast for the next 24 hours, everyone can continue with normal activities," said NEA.



It added that those who are not feeling well, especially the elderly and children, and those with chronic heart or lung conditions, should seek medical attention.