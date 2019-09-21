Haze could worsen on F1 race day as more hotspots detected

SINGAPORE: The haze could worsen on race day at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, after 100 more hotspots were detected in Sumatra on Saturday (Sep 21).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a media advisory that a total of 755 hotspots were detected in Sumatra, a significant jump from the 655 hotspots found on Friday.

Many of the hotspots were detected in the central and southern provinces of Sumatra.



"Some of the smoke haze has spread to affect Singapore and parts of Peninsular Malaysia," said NEA.

"In Kalimantan, a total of 344 hotspots were detected. Widespread smoke haze continued to be observed over many areas in Kalimantan and some haze has spread to the South China Sea areas to the east of Singapore," the agency added.



Singapore may experience "increased haziness", said NEA, as the prevailing winds could blow smoke haze from the surrounding region to Singapore.





For the next 24 hours, the one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings are expected to fluctuate between Band I (Normal) and Band II (Elevated), while the 24-hour PSI is forecast to be between the Moderate range and the low end of the Unhealthy range.

Depending on wind conditions, the 24-hour PSI may enter the mid-section of the Unhealthy range if denser haze from the surrounding region is blown in, said NEA.

Earlier the Singapore Tourism Board had said that the authorities would be monitoring the haze during the F1 weekend.

"Assistance will be provided on-site for spectators who do not feel well and N95 masks will be made available at SGP merchandise booths around the Circuit Park should the hazy conditions persist," said STB's executive director for spots Jean Ng.

