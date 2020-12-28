Rejuvenated Hougang Town Centre among winners of HDB design award

SINGAPORE: The upgrading of Hougang Town Centre, which has been refreshed with a fishing village theme, has won a design award from the Housing Development Board (HDB), the authority said on Monday (Dec 28).

The rejuvenation of Hougang Town Centre, carried out by SQFT Architects, is among 35 awardees of HDB this year for design, construction and engineering feats.

This is the largest number of awards given out since the first iteration of the awards in 2008, said HDB in a press release .

“The high number of HDB Awards given out this year affirms the high standards of our industry partners and the important role they play in helping HDB provide a quality living environment for residents," said HDB's CEO Dr Cheong Koon Hean.

"Our architectural and engineering consultants have displayed excellent consideration of site context and produced well thought out, attractive and creative designs, while our building contractors have innovatively overcome constraints and displayed high construction productivity and efficiency. We commend and congratulate them on their achievements.”

DESIGN AWARDS

Seventeen projects were conferred HDB Design Awards, the highest number to date, said HDB.

SQFT Architects' rejuvenation of Hougang Town Centre under HDB’s Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme was recognised for strengthening the identity of the area.

The design concept was inspired by the history of Hougang, which translates to “the back of the river”, as the area at the end of Sungei Serangoon was once a freshwater swamp occupied by the Teochew community and subsequently became a busy fishing village, said HDB.

Given its history, the town centre was upgraded with fishing boat pavilions and a swamp-themed playground with a water ripple floor design.

"Such elements strengthen the identity of the area and help to increase residents’ sense of belonging, while providing them with an upgraded retail environment in the heartlands to meet their daily needs," said HDB.

Besides adding vibrancy to Hougang Town Centre, the swamp-themed playground acts as a focal point to facilitate way finding. (Photo: SQFT Architects)

Among project to win the design award was St George’s Towers by LOOK Architects, noted for its "distinctive architectural features".

"Its eye-catching façade makes use of varied precast façade components with different window alignments that is repeated every six storeys," said HDB of the project in the mature estate of Kallang and Whampoa.

"This, coupled with the painting of different building panels in varying colours, creates dynamic rhythm and visual interest that add to the distinctive design of the development."

With its towering blocks and unique design, St George’s Towers creates an impressive façade along the waterfront. (Photo: LOOK Architects)

Each of the three blocks in St George’s Towers is interjected with sky terraces at the 24th storey.

The development is also integrated with a Senior Activity Centre and seating areas lined along the waterfront to maximise views along the Kallang Whampoa Park Connector.

To reflect the area's past as a swampland, murals introducing facets of history are displayed at the porch and sheltered walkway, which also doubles as a heritage walk.

Residents can enjoy the myriad of communal spaces at St George’s Towers. (Photo: LOOK Architects)

CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTIVITY

The 10 projects that received HDB Construction Awards achieved CONQUAS (Construction Quality Assessment System) scores above 90, with Tampines GreenView and Meadow Spring @ Yishun among the developments attaining the CONQUAS STAR.

CONQUAS is a quality benchmarking tool used by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) - developments with the CONQUAS STAR have scores above 95 for exemplifying quality workmanship and good construction processes.

Ho Lee Construction's project team had "raised construction productivity" for Tampines GreenView by utilising Virtual Design & Construction (VDC), a 3D building visualisation platform, said HDB.

This allowed the team to create virtual reality mock-ups of design plans "to coordinate construction activities holistically", preventing abortive work during actual construction, added HDB.

The team also used a mobile application for efficient documentation and tracking of safety and quality inspections.

Tampines GreenView: The use of collaborative technological platforms raised construction productivity. (Photo: Ho Lee Construction)

Another HDB Construction Award winning project is Meadow Spring @ Yishun by BHCC Construction.

Instead of building Meadow Spring @ Yishun with same-sized conventional precast slabs, BHCC Construction used customised large panel precast slabs, reducing the number of components and rounds of installation, as well as the pouring of concrete and manual work needed to complete precast assembly, said HDB.

Meadow Spring @ Yishun: Customised large panel slabs were utilised to reduce the installations required. (Photo: BHCC Construction)

As the site was close to an international school, BHCC Construction limited the hoisting of precast components to off-peak hours and installed a device to proactively monitor the noise levels and minimise inconvenience caused.

"Their use of efficient construction methods and good project management efforts garnered them affirmation from the judges," said HDB.

ENGINEERING INNOVATION

Four consultants and contractors were recognised for engineering excellence in the development of building, infrastructure and land reclamation projects with HDB Engineering Awards.

Tampines GreenGlen is the first housing project to be constructed using a new hybrid Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) system developed by HDB’s Building & Research Institute.

The system allows for more flexibility in forming different flat types, and also means that homeowners have more usable space in their flats for renovation due to fewer and smaller columns and beams. The use of less concrete also contributes to environmental sustainability.

Hybrid PPVC modules have fewer columns and can be put together in multiple ways. (Graphic: HDB)

In land reclamation works at Changi East, contractor Hyundai Engineering and Construction used cutting-edge methods to overcome site constraints, and also specially fabricated a sand spreader barge to protect existing infrastructure.

"Moving forward, HDB will continue to work closely with our industry partners as we forge ahead with more innovative designs and leverage new technologies and smart solutions to create sustainable, vibrant towns and endearing homes for residents," said HDB.