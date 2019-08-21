HDB sales exercise pushed to September so buyers can benefit from upcoming changes: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board's (HDB) August sales exercise will be pushed to September, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, in a Facebook Post on Tuesday (Aug 20).

"To allow more home seekers to benefit from the upcoming changes, HDB will push back its Sales Exercise from Aug to Sep."



The move is to allow more home buyers to benefit from "upcoming changes", Mr Wong said, adding that he will announce the details in September.

Mr Wong said that his ministry and HDB have been reviewing how to extend further support to first-timers buying new and resale flats.



The upcoming quarterly HDB sales exercise is expected to offer about 3,300 flats in Punggol and Tampines.

"We are constantly looking at ways to help young families set up their first homes," wrote the minister.

Mr Wong cited measures which have been introduced in the past years, such as the increase of housing grants for resale flats, offering flats with shorter waiting times, as well as the flexibility given for students and national servicemen to defer income assessment for housing grants and loans.

"These changes have improved housing affordability and helped young families to secure their own homes earlier," He added.