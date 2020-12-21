HDB to launch 17,000 BTO flats in 2021, similar to this year

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) plans to offer about 17,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in 2021, similar to the number this year, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Monday (Dec 21).

A "good mix" of flats will be available in non-mature estates such as Bukit Batok and Woodlands, as well as mature estates such as Bidadari in Toa Payoh and Ulu Pandan in Queenstown, he said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he said that given the economic uncertainty due to COVID-19, HDB will monitor the housing market closely and calibrate the supply if required.



The upcoming public housing developments will incorporate some features under the new “Designing for Life” roadmap launched by HDB this year, Mr Lee said.

"Homeowners can look forward to features which will help make our towns and estates more liveable, efficient, sustainable and safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For example, features such as smart lighting, smart pneumatic waste conveyance systems, and electric-vehicle ready carparks will be provided in many of these new estates."



Greenery will also be weaved into these HDB developments, the minister said.

"In coming up with the housing plans, HDB has engaged and taken in the feedback of various partners, including nature groups, to try and strike a balance between conservation and developmental needs," Mr Lee said.

