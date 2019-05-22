HDB launches 6,753 new flats in May sales exercise

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has launched 6,753 flats for sale under its latest Build-to-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise, it said in a press release on Wednesday (May 22).

The launch includes 3,485 BTO flats in Kallang Whampoa, Tengah and Woodlands as well as 3,268 SBF flats across various towns and estates.

This is the first HDB sales exercise in which the balloting time for BTO flats has been reduced from six to three weeks, and where upcoming BTO sites are announced six months in advance instead of the previous three months.

BTO EXERCISE

The 3,485 BTO flats on offer are spread across four projects.

This includes 583 units in the Kempas Residences project in the mature town of Kallang Whampoa and 722 flats in the Champions Green project in the non-mature town of Woodlands.

Artist's impression of Champions Green. (Image: HDB)

It also includes 987 units in the Garden Vale @ Tengah development and 1,193 flats in the Plantation Acres project in the non-mature town of Tengah.​​​​​​​



Artist's impression of Garden Vale @ Tengah. (Image: HDB)

Artist's impression of Plantation Acres. (Image: HDB)

Eligible first-timer families can enjoy up to S$80,000 of housing grants, comprising the Additional CPF Housing Grant (AHG) (up to S$40,000) and the Special CPF Housing Grant (SHG) (up to S$40,000).

"With these grants, flat buyers could pay as little as S$6,000 for a two-room Flexi flat, S$90,000 for a three-room flat, S$184,000 for a four-room flat, and S$331,000 for a five-room flat," said HDB.

BTO prices for May 2019. (Graphic: HDB)

This is the first exercise in which second-timer families who live in public rental flats may enjoy the Step-Up CPF Housing Grant of S$15,000 when they apply for a two-room Flexi or three-room flat in non-mature estates.

As with the previous sales exercise, lower-income families living in subsidised two-room flats in non-mature towns may also enjoy the grant when applying for a three-room flat in a non-mature town.

SBF EXERCISE

In addition to the BTO flats, HDB will also offer 3,268 balance flats under the SBF exercise.

"They comprise 535 units of two-room Flexi, 432 units of three-room, 1,384 units of four-room, 799 units of five-room, 111 units of 3Gen and seven units of executive flats across various towns/estates," said HDB.

SBF prices for May 2019. (Graphic: HDB)

The majority of the flats offered under the SBF exercise are reserved for first-timer families. Eligible first-timer singles may also apply for a two-room Flexi flat in non-mature towns.

Applications can be made online on the HDB website from Wednesday to next Tuesday. Buyers can apply for only one flat type in one town in either the BTO or SBF exercise.

The next HDB sales exercise will be in August, offering about 3,300 flats in Punggol and Tampines.

A further 4,500 flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Tengah will be offered in November.

The housing authority has said it plans to launch 15,000 new flats this year.