HDB launches 8,170 new flats in November sales exercise, includes 3 Tengah BTO projects

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has launched 8,170 flats for sale under its latest Build-to-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise, it said in a press release on Tuesday (Nov 12).

The launch includes 4,571 BTO flats in Tengah, Tampines and Ang Mo Kio as well as 3,599 SBF flats across various towns and estates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This brings the total number of BTO flats offered this year to 14,591 units.



BTO EXERCISE



The 4,571 BTO flats on offer are spread across five projects.



They include three in the non-mature towns of Tengah and two in the mature towns of Ang Mo Kio and Tampines, HDB said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tampines GreenSpring BTO project offers 657 units with another 457 units available under the Yio Chu Kang Beacon project in Ang Mo Kio offers 454 units.



In Tengah, a total of 3,460 units are being offered under three BTO projects - Plantation Village, Plantation Grange and Garden Vines @ Tengah.



Plantation Village and Plantation Grange are the second batch of shorter-waiting-time flats to be offered, where at least 95 per cent of the 4-room and bigger flats will be set aside for first-timer families, HDB said. This is a 10 per cent increase from the current quota of at least 85 per cent in the non-mature estates.



Artist's impression of Plantation Village BTO project in Tengah. (Photo: HDB)

Eligible first-timer families can enjoy the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) of up to $80,000. With EHG, flat buyers could pay as little as S$30,000 for a 2-room Flexi flat, S$133,000 for a 3-room flat, S$242,000 for a 4-room flat, and S$364,000 for a 5-room flat.



“First-timer families will continue to enjoy priority in flat allocation. Married/courting couples who wish to live together with their parent(s) can apply for a 3Gen flat in Plantation Grange,” HDB said.

It added that applicants who wish to live close to their parents or married children in the same BTO project can submit a joint application under the Multi-Generation Priority Scheme (MGPS).



Artist's impression of Plantation Grange BTO project in Tengah. (Photo: HDB Facebook)

SBF EXERCISE



In addition to the BTO flats, HDB will also offer 3,599 balance flats under the SBF exercise.



They comprise 760 units of 2-room Flexi, 536 units of 3-room, 1,677 units of 4-room, 561 units of 5-room, 56 units of 3Gen and 9 units of Executive flats across various towns and estates.



“The majority of the flats offered under the SBF exercise are reserved for first-timer families. Eligible first-timer singles may also apply for a 2-room Flexi flat in non-mature towns,” HDB added.



Eligible first-timer singles may also apply for a 2-room Flexi flat in non-mature towns.



Application can be made online on the HDB website from Tuesday to next Monday. Buyers can apply for only one flat type in one town under either the BTO or SBF exercise.



Together with the balance flats offered in the May and November 2019 SBF exercises, and the units in the February and September 2019 Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercises, HDB has offered a total of 22,751 flats in 2019.



The next BTO project will be launched in February 2020, with about 3,000 units in Sembawang and Toa Payoh, HDB said.



In May 2020, HDB will offer about 3,700 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Pasir Ris, Tampines and Tengah. Of these, the flats in Choa Chu Kang will have shorter waiting time, HDB added.