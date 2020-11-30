HDB CEO Cheong Koon Hean to step down in January, NEA CEO Tan Meng Dui to take over in February

SINGAPORE: National Environment Agency (NEA) CEO Tan Meng Dui will be appointed the new CEO of the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Feb 26 next year, succeeding Dr Cheong Koon Hean, who will relinquish her appointment on Jan 1.

Mr Fong Chun Wah, currently Deputy CEO (Building) of HDB, will be appointed acting CEO of HDB from Jan 1 to Feb 25, HDB and the Ministry of National Development (MND) said in a news release on Monday (Nov 30).

Mr Luke Goh, currently Deputy Secretary (Trade) in the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), will take over as CEO of NEA from Feb 26.

PUSHING FOR SUSTAINABLE LIVING, DIGITAL INITIATIVES

Dr Cheong has been CEO of HDB since 2010.

"Dr Cheong has been pivotal in the formulation and review of housing policies and building programmes, to meet the evolving housing needs and aspirations of Singaporeans, and promote community bonding across different demographics of society," said HDB and MND.

She also led initiatives to expand housing options to low-income households and enhanced housing grants for first-time home owners, the agencies added.

“Under her leadership, HDB enhanced its capacity to meet strong housing demand while ensuring quality and sustainability of the developments," HDB and MND said.



Dr Cheong "steered HDB towards new approaches" in providing sustainable homes, with a focus on building strong communities.

"She has pushed for higher quality design, and adopted new building technologies that have significantly improved the quality of HDB developments," said the agencies.

“Under her stewardship, new generation public housing projects have taken shape, raising the bar for HDB living."

"MND would like to thank Dr Cheong for her invaluable contributions to the public service. We welcome Mr Tan to his new appointment at HDB," they added.

MR TAN LED INITIATIVES TO TACKLE HAZE, DENGUE, COVID-19

Mr Tan has been CEO of NEA since October 2018.

"Under his leadership, NEA made significant progress in reviewing key policies, building new capabilities and rolling out new programmes to ensure that Singapore's environment remains clean and sustainable," said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).



Several key policy reviews, infrastructure developments and regulatory changes were implemented during Mr Tan tenure.

These included the review and enhancement of the management model of new hawker centres, development of infrastructure to facilitate recycling, the launch of the Tuas Nexus development, and the implementation of the first No Smoking Zone in Orchard Road.



"Under Mr Tan’s guidance, NEA led the national response to the haze episode in 2019 and managed the historic dengue outbreak in 2020," said MSE.

He was "instrumental" in NEA's response to Singapore's fight against COVID-19, including oversight of disinfection tasks and public advisories on disinfection methods and disinfectants.

He spearheaded the SG Clean campaign in February this year and was "deeply involved" in the planning and execution of safe distancing management efforts.

"He also oversaw the rapid ramp-up of a wastewater-based surveillance capability to assess COVID-19 transmission in foreign worker dormitories, and the development of a national strategy for wastewater testing for disease surveillance within the community," said MSE.

MSE expressed its "deep appreciation" for Mr Tan's contributions to NEA and welcomed Mr Goh to his post.



Mr Luke Goh will take over as NEA CEO in February 2020. (Photo: MSE)

Before his current role as Deputy Secretary (Trade) at MTI, Mr Goh was formerly senior director at the Public Service Division and was concurrently Institute Director at the Institute of Governance and Policy in the Civil Service College.

He also held appointments in the Ministry of Health and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.