HDB to roll out 6,000 digital display boards in housing estates

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will start installing Digital Display Panels in housing estates starting next year as part of Singapore’s Smart Nation drive.

About 6,000 panels will be installed across public housing estates, HDB announced in a press release on Wednesday (Oct 30).

A tender for the installation, operation and management of the display panels will also be launched on the same day.

Several town councils currently have such boards installed at some HDB common areas, including lifts and lift lobbies.

“HDB’s pilot roll-out builds on the (town councils’) initiative by aggregating demand across different estates for greater economies of scale,” it said.

Display panels will be installed at lift lobbies on the ground floor and inside some residential lifts to “facilitate the delivery of community and municipal messages to residents in a convenient, timely and neater way”.

These will feature news and information from government agencies, community organisations and advertisers.

Digital Display Panels seen at a block in Strathmore Avenue.

"The content could range from local notices on estate happenings and events, to nationwide updates on emergencies and public health advisories," HDB said.

"Commercial advertisements could also be displayed, but these will be capped at no more than 30 per cent of the total screen time."

The digital boards will complement the traditional noticeboards in HDB estates, which involve paper notices and may have limited information due to space constraints, it added.

“With the provision of (digital display panels), content can be seamlessly refreshed so that residents can be kept updated on important messages as well as the latest happenings within their estates.”