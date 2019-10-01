HDB resale prices increase slightly in Q3 after four quarters of decline

SINGAPORE: Prices of resale flats for the third quarter of this year rose 0.1 per cent from the second quarter, according to flash estimates released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Oct 1).

The resale price index - which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market - is estimated to have jumped slightly from 130.8 to 130.9, following four consecutive quarters of decline.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Prices fell 0.1 per cent in the third quarter and 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year and dipped 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent in the first and second quarters of this year respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HDB also announced that it will offer about 4,500 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Tengah in November 2019.

In February 2020, HDB said it will offer about 3,000 BTO flats in Sembawang and Toa Payoh.

Some flats are available for open booking, HDB added. Eligible flat buyers may apply online at HDB InfoWEB on a first-come-first-served basis, and can book a unit as early as the next working day.

