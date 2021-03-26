950,000 HDB households to receive S$135 million in S&CC rebates

SINGAPORE: About 950,000 households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive S$135 million worth of service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in the 2021 financial year.

The rebates were extended under the Government's S$900 million Household Support Package to provide additional support to families during this period of uncertainty, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Friday (Mar 26).

Depending on their flat type, eligible households will receive between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half months in rebates, the ministry said in a press release.



Households will be notified of their rebates through letters by Apr 1. They will receive their quarterly rebates automatically in April, July and October, as well as January next year.

(Table: MOF)

A family living in a three-room flat can expect to receive about S$120 in S&CC rebates, while a family living in a five-room flat can expect to receive about S$160, said MOF.



The Household Support Package, announced at Budget 2021, also includes one-off special payments and additional utilities rebates for eligible households, as well as top-ups to children's education accounts.

All Singaporean households will also receive S$100 worth of Community Development Council vouchers to use at participating heartland shops and hawkers.