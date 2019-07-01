HDB Q2 resale prices fall slightly, continue decline

SINGAPORE: Prices of resale flats for the second quarter of this year fell 0.2 per cent from the first quarter, according to flash estimates released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday (Jul 1).

The resale price index - which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market - is estimated to have dipped slightly from 131 to 130.8.



Resale prices for HDB flats have been on the decline for the last three quarters.

Prices fell 0.1 per cent in the third quarter and 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year and dipped 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Source: HDB

HDB also announced on Monday that it will offer about 3,300 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Punggol and Tampines in August, and about 4,500 BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Tengah in November.



There will also be a concurrent Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise and Sales of Balance Flats exercise in August and November respectively.



HDB has said it plans to launch 15,000 new flats for sale this year.

